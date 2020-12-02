https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/02/trump-derides-2020-election-as-stolen-in-what-he-calls-the-most-important-speech-hes-ever-made/

President Donald Trump delivered a 46-minute speech Wednesday railing against what he claimed was a stolen election.

“This may be the most important speech I’ve ever made,” Trump said from the Diplomatic Room of the White House. “As president, I have no higher duty than to defend the laws and the Constitution of the United States. That is why I am determined to protect our election system, which is now under coordinated assault and siege.”

The president outlined what his campaign has identified as significant irregularities in the voting after former Vice President Joe Biden eclipsed the incumbent Republican in key swing states to land the Democratic nominee 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. The magic number for the keys to the White House is 270.

“While it has long been understood that the Democrat political machine engages in voter fraud from Detroit to Philadelphia, to Milwaukee, Atlanta, so many other places, what changed this year was the Democratic Party’s relentless push to print and mail out tens of millions of ballots sent to unknown recipients with virtually no safeguards of any kind,” Trump said.

The Federalist has been among the few outlets documenting Democrat political machine activity operating to secure blue victories, from Philadelphia to Detroit and Nevada. How widespread the voter fraud remains is an open question. Whether it existed, especially in an election with record turnout in the form of mail-in ballots, there’s no question.

States such as Nevada, California, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin, which dramatically expanded mail-in voting rules close to the election, the president said, “opened the floodgates to massive fraud.”

“Beyond this, the records are riddled with errors, wrong addresses, duplicate entries, and many other issues,” the president claimed.

Trump continued, airing frustration that his wide lead on election night eventually diminished, narrowly handing Biden the race. “I went from leading by a lot to losing by a little,” Trump said, holding up a chart showing vote tabulations of Wisconsin, where a late jump in ballots erased the president’s lead.







The president also took aim at Dominion Voting Systems, claiming thousands of Trump votes were switched to Biden votes. The Michigan Department of State has pushed back on accusations of malice on the part of Dominion, saying in a statement last month that the errors were human-made.

Dominion has also denied issues with its voting machines corrupting the election, which has also been disputed by then-Director of the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Chris Krebs last month before he was fired. The agency also said, however, that the election was “the most secure in American history,” a claim highly suspect given the unprecedented level of mail-in voting with last-minute rules implemented in the run-up to the national election.

The president issued a warning shot to Georgia that if problems with verifying ballot signatures were not fixed in time for the two Senate runoffs, Democrats could take control of the upper chamber. Trump lost the state by fewer than 13,000 votes.

Some of Trump’s key claims Wednesday are pending proof in court.

