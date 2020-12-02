https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/trump-legal-team-says-ga-video-footage-depicts-poll-workers-suitcases?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump’s lawyers shared dramatic video footage during a hearing Thursday at the Georgia legislature that they say depicts mysterious briefcases full of ballots being counted in the state after most election workers had been sent home for the night.

The footage was shown during a hearing of the Georgia Senate Judiciary Subcommittee, at which the president’s legal team presented its argument that the announced results of the 2020 presidential race in the state are undermined by rampant election fraud.

Jackie Pick, a lawyer volunteering with Trump’s team, presented the video, allegedly from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, which purportedly shows the tabulation of ballots on Nov. 3, election night.

“At about 10,” Pick said, “there was one person working the polls who told everyone in the room to leave, on the basis that they were going to stop counting and return at 8:30 in the morning.”

The video, Pick said, subsequently appears to depict “four people [who] stay behind and continue counting and tabulating well into the night … unobserved, unsupervised,” until about one in the morning.

At one point, she alleged, the footage apparently depicts workers pulling “suitcases of ballots” from underneath a table following the departure of the rest of the poll workers.

“What are these ballots doing there, separate from all the other ballots?” Pick asked during the hearing. “And why are they only counting them when the place is cleared out with no witnesses?”

Emails seeking comment from both the Georgia Secretary of State and election officials in Fulton County were not immediately returned on Thursday evening. Georgia’s current election results show Democrat Joe Biden with a lead of about 13,000 votes in the 2020 presidential race.

