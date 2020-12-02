https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-lawsuit-wisconsin-illegal-election

The legal team representing President Donald Trump filed a new lawsuit against the Wisconsin election commission, five Wisconsin mayors, and other election officials on Wednesday.

The lawsuit is the latest in the president’s attempts to challenge and overturn the results from the 2020 presidential election due to alleged voter fraud.

Among the

allegations are claims that five mayors from the largest cities in Wisconsin violated the state’s election code when they instituted new ballot gathering measures.

A Plan by the Mayors of Wisconsin’s five largest cities (Milwaukee, Madison, Kenosha, Green Bay and Racine) and funded by an out-of-state organization known as the Center for Tech & Civic Life to implement a new form of balloting in Wisconsin using un-manned, absentee ballot drop boxes without adequate or uniform chain of custody standards and security protocols contrary to the Wisconsin Election Code.

The lawsuit also alleges that the Wisconsin Elections Commission helped count unlawful ballots.

Directives by the Wisconsin Elections Commission to election officials to tamper with witness certifications on absentee ballot envelopes which facilitated the counting of unlawful ballots in the election in violation of the Wisconsin Election Code.

Bill Block, the lead counsel in the lawsuit, said that the acts resulted in an “unconstitutional and unlawful election.”

The lawsuit asks for the federal court to send the matter to the Wisconsin legislature, which would decide how to choose electors given the decision of the court.

Also on Wednesday, the president’s attorney Rudy Giuliani spoke before the Michigan House Oversight Committee to testify about claims of wrongdoing in the presidential election. He said that he had evidence of “massive cheating, particularly on the part of the Democratic Party of Detroit.”

On Monday, U.S. Attorney General William Barr said that the Department of Justice had looked into claims of large-scale voter fraud that changed the results of the election.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr said.

Later a spokesperson for the Department of Justice appeared to walk back the statement, saying that the investigation into voter fraud was not completed nor was there a conclusion reached.

