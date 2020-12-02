https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-team-claims-40000-people-voted-twice-in-nevada-to-file-lawsuit_3602039.html

A lawyer for President Donald Trump’s campaign said the team is preparing to file a lawsuit soon alleging that 40,000 people voted twice in Nevada, which, if true, could potentially erase Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden’s lead.

Trump attorney Jesse R. Binnall, speaking to Fox Business Wednesday, said that they found evidence of “real voter fraud” including “thousands of thousands of instances” in Nevada that will be submitted to a court in the Silver State.

There are “instances of 40,000-plus people who have voted twice in the election,” Binnall remarked.

He did not provide a source, such as an affidavit or a whistleblower, for his claim but later said lawyers will present evidence to the court. It’s not clear where the bulk of the alleged fraudulent ballots were cast in the state.

Binnall, who helped defend retired Lt. Gen Michael Flynn, also said that some people who said they were recorded as having voted via mail never received ballots and told Trump’s team that they didn’t vote.

Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske’s office has not yet responded to a request for comment. Cegavske has released few public statements since the Nov. 3 election.

Several weeks ago, in response to allegations of fraud, Clark County Registrar of Voters Joe Gloria’s office told The Associated Press that Trump’s campaign’s “complaints … misstate and misrepresent evidence” and claimed they “parrot erroneous allegations made by partisans without first-hand knowledge of the facts.”

Earlier this week, Nevada Republicans dropped a lawsuit that claimed that people who no longer live in the state illegally cast ballots. It was later revealed that the addresses and zip codes in the lawsuit belonged to a number of military families and students who are legally able to vote in Nevada.

But in another instance, a data scientist, Dorothy Morgan, said there was an inexplicable jump in voter registrations with unusual addresses and incomplete information.

In an affidavit, Morgan said she spotted a “historically strange” increase in voter registrations missing the sex and age of the voter, as well as registrations where casinos and RV parks are provided as “their home or mailing addresses” in the Third Congressional District, which covers much of Clark County and Las Vegas.

“This investigation found over 13,000 voters whose voter registration information revealed no sex or date of birth. Not only does this mean we cannot verify whether these voters are old enough to vote, it is also historically strange: While one does not expect voter registration information to be perfect, it is very strange that there were very, very few of these kinds of imperfect records with missing or invalid information until this year—when there are 13,372 of them,” she said, according to an affidavit obtained by the Washington Examiner.

