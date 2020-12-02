https://www.theepochtimes.com/trump-threatens-veto-of-defense-bill-unless-social-media-rules-altered_3601583.html
President Donald Trump late Tuesday threatened to veto defense legislation unless rules shielding technology companies from most liability lawsuits are changed. “Section 230, which is a liability shielding gift from the U.S. to ‘Big Tech’ (the only companies in America that have it – corporate welfare!), is a serious threat to our National Security & Election Integrity. Our Country can never be safe & secure if we allow it to stand,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “Therefore, if the very dangerous & unfair Section 230 is not completely terminated as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), I will be forced to unequivocally VETO the Bill when sent to the very beautiful Resolute desk. Take back America NOW. Thank you!” he added. The NDAA is approved by Congress every year to fund the military. Democratic lawmakers quickly reacted to Trump’s threat. “I have written a bipartisan bill to reform Section …