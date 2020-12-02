https://www.bizpacreview.com/2020/12/02/tucker-translates-dem-kentucky-mayors-executive-order-on-racism-you-are-the-threat-to-america-1001400/

Despite the country being swamped by coronavirus, drug addiction, unemployment and a slew of other substantive problems, a Democrat city mayor in Kentucky signed an executive order Tuesday declaring racism to be the real public health crisis.

Reportedly writing that a “tremendous gap” exists in opportunities and so-called “privileges,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer claimed that “[f]or too many Louisvillians, racism is a fact of daily life,” and this alleged fact “sickens” him.

Responding to Fischer’s order later that Tuesday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggested that what the mayor is really saying is that “you” sicken him.

“You and your sinfulness, your indelible personal bigotry — YOU are the threat to America!” he said on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

And that’s quite the declaration, Carlson added, given that Fischer has no medical training or experience — and given also that Louisville has become “a much worse place to live” since he took office in 2010.

“Fischer has not been a success. … Fischer has failed. That’s undeniable. So he’s found a new calling. Now Greg Fischer is a public health expert. That’s a job with far fewer requirements and a much more lenient grading scale,” he continued.

“So racism is a public health crisis says Greg Fischer. Dr. Fischer plans to attack this crisis with an executive order. Will masks help contain the spread of racism? They certainly haven’t before, but we’ll see. Or maybe we won’t see.”

The problem of “fighting racism,” Carlson continued, is that “there aren’t very good measures of progress” because it’s impossible to quantify racism. This in turn makes the battle against racism one that can easily be twisted and exploited by ideologues.

Take former President Barack Hussein Obama. In his third memoir published last month, he accused the 70+ million Americans who voted for President Donald Trump in the 2020 race of being racist. He did so without providing a shred of evidence because he knew full well that he didn’t need to provide anything.

“By definition, in the war against racism, you are always the good guy. No one can criticize your motives or even your competence,” Carlson explained.

Similarly, the FNC host believes Fischer is trying to hide his failures in Louisville by pursuing an arguably farcical battle against racism.

“Two of Louisville’s biggest employers just left his city, huge numbers of people are still dying from drug ODs, they had race riots over the summer — Louisville is a mess, and it’s fair to say that Greg Fischer is at least partly responsible for that mess,” Carlson said.

“Not surprisingly, Greg Fischer has no interest in talking about that. He’d much rather talk about your racism, so that’s what he’s doing. It’s an old trick.”

One especially popular among race hustlers like Obama and Al Sharpton, the latter of whom “doesn’t pay his taxes, then he calls you a bigot for asking him about it.”

But this “Old trick” has since become mainstream as more and more Democrat politicians have become cognizant of how to use it to their advantage.

“The more obvious it becomes that the people in charge are stupid and selfish, the more time they spend attacking you and the country they’re supposed to be leading. They divide us to keep us from noticing how awful they are, and unfortunately, it works pretty well. And that’s why they do it,” Carlson explained.

Plus, he continued, pushing for so-called “racial equity” is a great way to destroy meritocracy, a much fairer system of governance in which those who are competent rightly succeed and those who are incompetent rightly fail.

“Meritocracy is the main threat to incompetent people. It keeps the incompetent from getting rich and powerful, and so they hate it above all. That’s why they’re tearing it down,” Carlson added.

Indeed, from mayors declaring racism to be a public health crisis to states like California trying to enshrine affirmative action into law, there’s been a widespread movement on the left to delegitimize and ultimately get rid of meritocracy.

These efforts all center around the notion of “equity,” a Marxist ideology that involves resources being redistributed so that everybody starts in the same place. It’s the anthesis of equality, which involves everybody receiving fair and equal treatment.

Democrat vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris is a supporter of the former:

Writing for Reason magazine last month, Robby Soave explained why equity is so dangerous.

“A government should be obligated to treat all citizens equally, giving them the same access to civil rights and liberties like voting, marriage, religious freedom, and gun ownership. The government cannot deny rights to certain people because they are black, female, Muslim, etc.—this would be unequal treatment,” he noted.

“A mandate to foster equity, though, would give the government power to violate these rights in order to achieve identical social results for all people. In accordance with this thinking, the authorities might be justified in giving some people more rights than others. Indeed, this would arguably be strictly necessary, in order to create a society where everyone ends up in the exact same situation.”

And that’s the exact sort of governance that Fischer is setting Louisville up for. Take a look at his “racial equity” plan below, and take note of how it talks specifically about increasing black employment and black wealth:

Louisville Mayor Greg Fisch… by V Saxena

Prioritizing the employment and wealth of just one race over all others is itself racist.

Of course, therein lies the tragic irony of what he’s attempting to do …

