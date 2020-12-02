https://hannity.com/media-room/update-cnn-says-it-has-referred-project-veritas-video-to-law-enforcement-over-possible-felony/
ABC EXPOSED! Undercover Footage Shows Veteran Reporter Saying Network Won’t ‘Give Trump Credit’
posted by Hannity Staff – 2.26.20
An ABC News reporter was suspended this week after explosive undercover footage showed the journalist admitting the network won’t “give Trump credit for things he does” and intentionally misleads their own viewers for ratings.
“Project Veritas released a new video today video recording senior ABC News correspondent David Wright and an ABC News producer Andy Fies admitting their frustration with their network bosses’ refusal to cover news important to voters and choosing instead to cover President Donald Trump’s latest Tweets, palace intrigue in the White House and impeachment,” writes Project Veritas.
“We’re not disciplined enough to cut [Trump] off and we second-guess ourselves because we’re sensitive to the accusation that we’re in the tank for the Democrats. And so that enables them, and so we enable them. And every time we take the bait on it and that’s what he wants…it’s totally and abusive relationship. He’s [Trump’s] the nightmare spouse that you can’t win an argument with,” said Wright.
“We don’t hold him [Trump] to account. We also don’t give him credit for what things he does do…I feel terrible about it. I feel that the truth suffers, the voters are poorly informed, and people also have the opportunity to tune into whatever they want to hear. And so it’s like there no upside in, or our bosses don’t see an upside in doing the job we’re supposed to do which is to speak truth to power and hold people to account,” he added.
Watch the stunning footage above.
ANTI-SOCIAL MEDIA: Google Engineer Says He Was Fired, Blacklisted for ‘Conservative Views’
posted by Hannity Staff – 8.01.19
A former Google employee accused the technology company of terminating his position over his “conservative views” this week, saying the media giant routinely censors their employees and their political opinions.
“Kevin Cernekee was still a ‘Noogler’—Google’s term for a new employee—when his conservative take on political and social issues raised hackles within the search giant,” reports the Wall Street Journal.
“After several posts on the company’s freewheeling internal message boards in early 2015 rankled some colleagues, he was given an official warning from human resources about conduct deemed disrespectful and insubordinate. Around that time, a senior manager wrote on the boards that he added Mr. Cernekee to a ‘written blacklist’ of employees he wouldn’t work with,” adds the WSJ.
“Historically, there’s been a lot of bullying at Google,” Cernekee said. “There’s a big political angle, and they treat the two sides very differently.”
Another software engineer at Google blew the whistle on the company’s political bias last week; telling Project Veritas the giant corporation censors conservatives and has largely “merged” with the Democratic Party.
⚡️GOOGLE ENGINEER BLOWS WHISTLE: “Are we going to just let the biggest tech companies decide who wins every election from now on?” #GoogleExposed pic.twitter.com/EKsmdTZ0ML
— Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) July 24, 2019
“I’m a senior software engineer. I work on artificial intelligence and the Google assistant. I’m very concerned to see big tech and the big media merge basically with the Democratic Party… I know how algorithms are, they don’t write themselves. They do what we want them to do,” said the Whistle blower.
“I see Google executives go to Congress and say that it’s not manipulated. It’s not political. I’m just so sure that’s not true… For a while we had tech that was politically neutral. Now we have tech that is taking sides,” he added.
Read the full report at the Wall Street Journal.