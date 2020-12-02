https://hannity.com/media-room/update-joe-manchin-calls-out-aoc-says-not-one-senator-supports-defunding-the-police/
AOC’S PLEA: People Should Be ‘Willing to Sacrifice Everything,’ All ‘Privileges’ to Defund Police
posted by Hannity Staff – 6.08.20
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered a passioned plea to “defund” police departments across America Sunday; asking people to “sacrifice everything” and “all their privileges” to promote social justice.
“There are moments in every person’s career, where you have to be willing to say, ‘Am I willing to sacrifice everything that I have, all the privileges that I have, so that the right thing can go through?’ This is one of those moments,” said Ocasio-Cortez.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: “If you’re an elected official… I’m asking you to ask yourself what are you willing to sacrifice to make sure that over-funded police departments are defunded?” pic.twitter.com/P9gSWwlCrr
— The Hill (@thehill) June 7, 2020
“If you’re an elected official, I’m asking you to ask yourself, what are you willing to sacrifice to make sure that overfunded police departments are defunded?’
Watch AOC’s comments above.
BERNIE BACKS OFF? Sanders Says ‘Nobody I Know Who’s Running for Office Wants to Defund Police’
posted by Hannity Staff – 11.16.20
Bernie Sanders weighed-in over the weekend on his party’s lackluster performance in the 2020 general election; asserting that “nobody he knows” who’s running for office “is talking about defunding the police.”
“Nobody I know who’s running for office talks about defunding the police. What we talk about is making police officers accountable, making sure that police departments do what they can do best, figure out how to deal with mental illness,” said Sanders.
“Making sure police officers aren’t killing innocent African Americans. That isn’t defunding the police!” he added.
Bernie Sanders: “Nobody I know who’s running for office talks about defunding the police.” pic.twitter.com/BuNku5XiNd
— The Hill (@thehill) November 16, 2020
Watch Sanders’ comments above.