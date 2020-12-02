https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/CHINA-COS-DRG-EUROPE/2020/12/02/id/999777

The U.S. had its deadliest day ever, with COVID-19 fatalities topping 2,600, according to Johns Hopkins University. Hospitalizations in the country surpassed 100,000 for the first time.

On a related note, hospitalizations for COVID-19 in the U.S. increased by more than 1,000 a day at the end of November, data released Tuesday from the Department of Health and Human Services show. The number of inpatients jumped 9.6% to a record 96,668 on Dec. 1 from 88,167 on Nov. 23. California recorded a 38% surge over the eight-day period, with 8,171 coronavirus patients as of Tuesday. Arizona’s inpatients jumped 28% to 2,479. Coronavirus cases account for more than a fifth of hospitalized patients in North Dakota and South Dakota, Rhode Island, New Mexico, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan.

One severe hotspot is California, which reported 20,759 new coronavirus infections Wednesday, shattering the previous record of 18,350 hit just last week as its outbreak rapidly accelerates. The rate of positive tests jumped to 6.9% from 6.5% Tuesday, according to state health department data, reaching the highest level since early August.

Hospitalizations, also at a record, climbed 3.4% to 9,365 patients. Gov. Gavin Newsom said this week that deeper restrictions on residents may be coming if trends fail to improve, warning that intensive-care units may become overwhelmed later this month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

