In case you missed it, Joe Biden has named Jen Psaki named former Obama State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki as his White House Press Secretary.

Which means, of course, that she is once again entitled to the Media Shield.

So expect to see lots more like this “fact check” from USA Today:

A photo of Psaki in a pink commie hat gifted to her by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is “missing context”!

No, really. You’re just not seeing the context:

Welp, guess that settles that!

Nope.

As long as they’re OK with being shameless, they have no incentive to be honest.

They literally do not care anymore.

