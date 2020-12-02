https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/health/vaccination-cards-be-given-all-who-get-vaccine-keep-track-shots?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Americans who receive the COVID-19 vaccination will also get vaccination card to keep track of the dates and dosages received. The Defense Department this week released an image of the card, which will be distributed with the vaccination kits.

“Everyone will be issued a written card that they can put in their wallet that will tell them what they had and when their next dose is due,” said Kelly Moore, associate director of the Immunization Action Coalition. “Let’s do the simple, easy thing first. Everyone’s going to get that.”

Over 100 million vaccine kits are ready for distribution and are waiting authorization from the FDA. Each kit contains a card, a needle and syringe, alcohol wipes and a mask.

Vaccinations will be reported to state immunization registries so patient records on dosage and location information is available if an entity needs to run a query. This would help, for example, if a clinic doesn’t know where a patient received their first dose. State will also decide the order in which resident receive a vaccine.

Each dose administered will be reported to the Center for Disease Control, says Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers.

