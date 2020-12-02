https://thelibertyloft.com/video-evidence-of-nevada-pay-for-vote-scheme-emerges/

Las Vegas, NV — On Monday, video evidence emerged of a pay for votes scheme in Nevada. The Epoch Times shared the report that shows posts where voters were compensated illegally for voting in the election. The videos were deleted but not before they were captured according to the report.

The Nevada Native Vote Project posted the videos on their Facebook page on Election Day. Workers and receivers of the gifts were smiling as they handed out gift cards with various ranges of value for their votes. Other gifts were also given in multiple videos that were shared on their social media site.

President Trump retweeted the story and shared one of the videos. That video can be viewed below.

There have been multiple accusations across states for similar pay to vote schemes. The Epoch Times reported that similar schemes were discovered in Arizona, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

Paying for votes is illegal under US Code and punishable by both fines and/or prison time. The Trump campaign is addressing these allegations as part of their election suits across the country. It is not clear how many votes may have been involved in this scheme in Nevada.

