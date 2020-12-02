https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/voter-group-georgia-identified-50000-illegal-votes-enough-votes-move-georgia-trump-column/

More corruption in Georgia ballots is uncovered. The reversal of these illegal votes could put the state in the Trump column.

A group in Georgia has identified more than 40,000 votes cast in the 2020 election that were illegal:

One of many volunteer groups, a Georgia-based voter data analytics firm says it has found that about 40,000 illegal votes were cast in Georgia in the November 3 general election. Mark Davis, President of Data Productions, Inc. and considered an expert in five court cases concerning election disputes found 40,239 people who moved from one county to another more than 30 days before the election and voted in their old county, which is illegal according to Georgia law. Those 40,239 people who voted failed to register their new address in time to vote in their new county, and according to the law they cannot vote in either county until they do. 40,239 illegal votes are more than triple the size of the current margins in the Presidential race as Joe Biden is listed as being approximately 12,000 votes ahead of President Donald Trump.

The same group also found over 10,000 individuals who voted in the 2020 election who no longer live in the state, which is also illegal:

The analysis also found that 267,255 people notified the USPS that they moved outside the state of Georgia, which means they are no longer eligible to vote in the state, yet, 14,980 of those people allegedly voted in the 2020 election in Georgia, 100 percent of them illegally.

President Trump was leading in Georgia by more than 100,000 votes on election night. Then counting stopped as water main break was reported in Atlanta. To this day there is no evidence that the water main brake occurred. Next tens of thousands of ballots were counted that appeared after the election. These votes were nearly all for Joe Biden and the result was Joe Biden stealing the state.

Currently Biden leads President Trump by around 10,000 votes in Georgia. The above votes could very easily turn over Georgia for President Trump. For some reason, the politicians in Georgia are not willing to address these many corrupt issues in the election. This is an infringement on all Americans’ rights.

