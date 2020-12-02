https://bongino.com/economics-legend-walter-e-williams-dies-at-84/

George Mason University economist Don Boudreaux posted to his blog this morning that at some point last night or this morning, his colleague and fellow economist Walter Williams had passed away. Williams was 84.

Williams was known for his conservative and libertarian views, with his columns appearing in Creators, Townhall, World Net Daily, and Jewish World Review, among many others. In his columns Williams railed against liberal economics, gun control, Marxism, teachers unions, race hustlers, and any other threats to human liberty he saw in the world.

Williams’ final column was published yesterday, titled “Black Education Tragedy Is New.” In it he examines the dismal test scores in inner cities today, and offers rebuttals to the claim that they’re the result of “systemic” racism.

In addition to his columns, Williams had authored eleven books, the most known being “The State Against Blacks” (1982), “Liberty Versus the Tyranny of Socialism” (2008), “Up From the Projects” (2010) and “Race & Economics: How Much Can Be Blamed on Discrimination?” (2011).

Williams has often been compared to Thomas Sowell in terms of their scope of writing. The two first met on the campus of UCLA in 1969 and became friends for decades to come. An entire book called “A Man of Letters” has been published containing letters between the two.

Williams has made numerous media appearances over the years, including on Milton Friedman’s docuseries “Free to Choose,” Stossel, ReasonTV, Life, Libery, & Levin, and countless others.

A documentary about his life and accomplishments called “Suffer No Fools” was released in 2014.

