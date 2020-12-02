https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/12/02/watch-live-rudy-giuliani-testifies-to-michigan-house-committee-on-alleged-vote-fraud/

President Donald Trump’s lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, is testifying to the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Wednesday about alleged vote fraud that occurred in the battleground state.

Giuliani’s appearance is billed as a “presentation” and scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.

His remarks come on the heels of a Senate Oversight Committee hearing in which dozens of individuals, most of whom witnessed what they described as fraudulent and illegal counting activities at the TCF Center in Detroit, gave brief testimony about what they observed in the days following the election.

President Trump shared on Twitter one example:

Kristina Karamo said she was a poll challenger at the TCF Center and her job was to flag potentially illegal or improper votes.

She told the committee that one ballot had straight-party votes for both the Republicans and Democrats. According to state law, that ballot should be disqualified. Instead, she testified, poll workers awarded the vote to Democrat Joe Biden.

Karamo claimed it happened again when a voter cast a ballot for both the Democrat and the Green Party candidates.

“We saw a lot of irregular things,” she told the committee on Tuesday.

Giuliani’s scheduled presentation almost did not happen. Over the weekend, a source with direct knowledge of the situation told Breitbart News that Giuliani had been invited by committee chairman state Rep. Matt Hall (R), but House leaders blocked it.

It was announced Tuesday that Giuliani would appear this evening.

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays–download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Parler.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

