Glenn Beck warned in August that the global Left has planned fundamental change to society and the dismantling of capitalism by the year 2030. They call it the “Great Reset,” and what seemed impossible has now been made probable thanks to COVID-19.

But any attempts to point this out are dismissed by the mainstream media and Big Tech as “conspiracy,” despite it being out in the wide open and in their own words! From the World Economic Forum: “Welcome to the year 2030. Welcome to my city – or should I say, ‘our city’. I don’t own anything. I don’t own a car. I don’t own a house. I don’t own any appliances or any clothes.”

On his Wednesday night special this week, Glenn shows the differences between what he's ACTUALLY said about the Great Reset and what the media chose to "debunk".

