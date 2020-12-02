https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/wednesday-election-fraud-hearing-trump-attorney-rudy-giuliani-michigan-house-oversight-committee-live-stream-video-6-pm/

President Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani appeared before the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

Today’s hearing comes just one day after the Michigan Senate Oversight Committee held a hearing in Lansing on election fraud and irregularities.

The witnesses who came forward on Tuesday were very compelling and they gave explosive testimonies on Democrat voter fraud.

Rudy is back at it fighting for President Trump and the American people in Michigan’s House hearing today scheduled to begin at 6 PM ET.

Watch live on RSBN:

