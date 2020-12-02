http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/on9TLQl-TtU/what-is-to-be-done-10.php

Watching the utter serenity with which Democrats kept Joe Biden locked in the basement to preside over his nineteenth-century style presidential campaign, I thought one of two things might be true. Either the Democrats’ polling showed Biden with a big lead over Trump, like the polls served up by the garbage media, or the Democrats knew the fix was in. These possibilities aren’t mutually exclusive, of course.

I nevertheless take at face value Attorney General Barr’s statement yesterday to the AP that “to date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have effected a different outcome in the election.” The AP quotes Barr at the bottom of its story: “Most claims of fraud are very particularized to a particular set of circumstances or actors or conduct. … And those have been run down; they are being run down.”

The last words quoted in the AP story leave the issue dangling on a small thread: “Some have been broad and potentially cover a few thousand votes. They have been followed up on.”

Yet we heard yesterday from credible witnesses in Michigan testifying to “mysterious truckloads of absentee ballots delivered to a counting center in Detroit and Democratic workers scanning the same ballots multiple times in tabulation machines.”

We also heard from truck driver Jesse Morgan. Morgan says he drove thousands of ballots from Bethpage, New York, to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, two weeks before election day. In Pennsylvania, Paul Kengor has also noted this “Pennsylvania Bombshell: Biden 99.4% v. Trump 0.6%.”

One risks going down a rabbit hole with these reports. It is difficult to sort out first-hand observations from hearsay and conspiracy theory. Bob Tyrell has thrown up his hands and declared “This election stinks.” Tyrell relies in part on an affidavit by Russell Ramsland, which may take us further down the rabbit hole.

What is to be done? Having watched his interview with Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures over the weekend, I infer that President Trump himself is all but publicly conceding that he is moving on. Given the narrow legal options available, this represents a concession to reality. As for the rest of us, the least that can be done is to continue to ascertain what happened and protect our election system from a repeat of the mail-in vote scam.

