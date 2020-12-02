https://hannity.com/media-room/what-now-schiff-opposes-new-durham-probe-after-supporting-russia-conspiracy-for-years/
ANOTHER SCHIFF SHOW? Adam Schiff Calls for Congressional Hearings Into Trump’s Iraq Airstrike
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.06.20
Congressman Adam Schiff called for more hearings on Capitol Hill Monday regarding President Trump’s military action against a top Iranian General; saying the White House has put the United States “on a path to war.”
“The president has put us on a path where we may be at war with Iran. That requires the Congress to fully engage,” Schiff told the Washington Post.
#BREAKING: Schiff calls for open hearings on Trump’s Iran actions https://t.co/WZYp2Hj0ce pic.twitter.com/A7intekWtu
— The Hill (@thehill) January 6, 2020
“I’m certainly not satisfied that the intelligence supports the conclusion that the killing of Soleimani was going to either prevent attacks on the United States or reduce the risk to American lives,” Schiff told the Post.
“I don’t think the intelligence was of the kind of character that would lead to a uniform recommendation that Soleimani should be killed,” Schiff added. “I think that was an impulsive judgment made by the president.”
Read the full report here.
Source: The Hill
ANOTHER SCHIFF SHOW? Schiff Vows to ‘Get to the Bottom’ of New ‘Whistleblower Complaint’
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.10.20
Congressman Adam Schiff suggested this week the House Intelligence Committee could launch another probe into Russian election interference; promising to “get to the bottom” of a new “whistleblower complaint.”
“We will get to the bottom of this, expose any and all misconduct or corruption to the American people, and put a stop to the politicization of intelligence,” said Congressman Adam Schiff, chairman of the committee.
“We’ve received a whistleblower complaint alleging DHS suppressed intel reports on Russian election interference, altered intel to match false Trump claims and made false statements to Congress,” Schiff, D-Calif., tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “This puts our national security at risk.”
We’ve received a whistleblower complaint alleging DHS suppressed intel reports on Russian election interference, altered intel to match false Trump claims and made false statements to Congress.
This puts our national security at risk. We will investigate:https://t.co/Z7npo3P6zv
— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) September 9, 2020
“We will investigate,” he added.
Read the full report at the New York Times.