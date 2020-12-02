https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/going-truck-loads-ballots-coming-new-york-reported-last-night-tonight-michigan-poll-worker-reports-ballots-received-sequential-order/

What’s going on?

Last night we heard from a witness who drove a suspicions truck-load of ballots out of New York to Pennsylvania:

Later last night President Trump’s attorney Phil Kline stated there were at least two truck loads of ballots delivered from New York to Pennsylvania:

Now tonight, a witness in front of Michigan’s legislature claimed that she saw votes being counted in Detroit that had sequential ballot numbers, similar signatures, addresses all in one location with no date on the absentee envelopes:

Michigan poll worker testifies the ballots were in numerical order and street number order with similar signatures and no date on absentee envelopes pic.twitter.com/QTVePJQ0jX — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) December 3, 2020

Later in tonight’s presentations in Michigan cyber security expert Colonel Waldron notes that truckloads of ballots were inserted into the 2020 election by the Democrats.

Democrats inserted truckloads of Biden ballots into fraudulent 2020 election. 🔥💥🔥💥👇 pic.twitter.com/qyTeNDr5MN — Joe Hoft (@joehoft) December 3, 2020

How many hundreds of thousands of votes were manufactured in the 2020 election all for Joe Biden? Were the ballots that were counted in sequential order manufactured ballots or did a miracle happen with ballots returned in sequential order in a statistically impossible scenario?

