We weren’t aware that there were still people out there who liked James Comey, but apparently we forgot about Columbia University, where Comey will be molding the next generation of legal minds:

Comey to teach at Columbia Law School https://t.co/6eXrO5Bm9E pic.twitter.com/WzRHyOdBtg — The Hill (@thehill) December 2, 2020

More from The Hill:

The school announced on Tuesday that Comey will be a senior research scholar and part of the Reuben Mark Initiative for Organizational Character and Leadership beginning in January. He will also lead a seminar called “Lawyers and Leaders,” according to its website. Comey will take on a role as one of two “Leaders-in-Residence” through the Mark Initiative’s Leader-in-Residence Program, which invites executives from government agencies, corporations and top law firms to teach classes at Columbia and share their professional experience with students through advising and engaging in other programing at the school. “Comey’s experience represents a broadening of the Mark Initiative’s focus to include leadership of major public institutions, complementing existing offerings relating to corporations and law firms,” the school stated in a release.

“Comey” and “leadership” don’t really belong in the same sentence, unless there’s a “no” or “not” in there, too.

I wish I could fail upwards the way political figures do. https://t.co/pCejVCMk5A — Cheese For Everyone! (@CheeseForEvery1) December 2, 2020

Ridiculous. Democrats think he was incompetent too. Everyone thinks he is incompetent. So…he gets hired by the Ivy League. https://t.co/74kGK3FLKN — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) December 2, 2020

