https://noqreport.com/2020/12/02/why-is-mainstream-media-and-big-tech-blocking-an-old-cnn-report-on-smartmatic/

A report by CNN from 2006 details very obvious voter fraud perpetrated by the government of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez using Smartmatic Voting Systems. But you can’t find the video on CNN’s website. You can’t find it on their YouTube channel or Facebook. You can’t even find it in their archives. The story and the video have been scrubbed completely.

They’ve taken it a step further than usual. Anyone who tries to post the video to Twitter, Facebook, or YouTube finds their post is quickly censored. CNN is actively trying to prevent anyone from seeing their own reporting from back in the days when they still pretended to do real journalism. It was a very good exposé that drew the conclusions regarding Chavez. Let’s see if those conclusions sound familiar…

During his last election, Chavez was losing badly on election night. But miraculously overnight he was able to reverse the course of the election and declare victory. Votes magically appeared for him in the early morning hours following election night that pulled him from the abyss into the winner’s circle. The resemblance to what happened in Venezuela a decade and a half ago is strikingly similar to what happened in the United States on election night and the early morning hours the next day.

Contrary to a plethora of fact-checks that claim there is no connection between Smartmatic and Dominion Voting Systems, the company at the heart of voter fraud allegations in the United States, the truth is this. Smartmatic bought Sequoia Voting Systems in 2005. Dominion purchased parts of Sequoia in 2010, including components and software from Smartmatic that are still used by Dominion today.

There is a small labyrinth of shell companies and subsidiaries used by fact-checkers to justify their “debunkings” about the connections, but it’s real. For example, one mainstream media fact-checker claimed that since Smartmatic technically bought Sequoia through their Florida subsidiary, Smartmatic Florida, to circumvent federal government scrutiny, TECHNICALLY it wasn’t Smartmatic who was directly connected to the sale of their equipment and software to Dominion. Seriously, folks, that’s how they justify their “false” labels on “fact-checks.”

We often see on the internet videos labeled, “They don’t want you to see this!!!” Usually, it’s some silly theory or meaningless bit of old news. With this CNN video, they truly, vehemently do not want you to see it.

