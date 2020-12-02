https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/jeff-reynolds/2020/12/02/wife-of-oregon-republican-gubernartorial-candidate-killed-in-accident-n1184175

Sad news out of Oregon last evening. While walking her dog, Dr. Selma Pierce was struck and killed by an SUV. Reports said the driver remained at the scene and cooperated with police. Pierce, the husband of Dr. Bud Pierce, is being remembered as a pillar of her community in Oregon’s capital city of Salem.

The Oregon Republican Party put out the following statement:

“It is with great shock and sorrow that Republicans join all Oregonians in mourning the tragic passing of Selma Pierce as a result of a terrible accident that occurred earlier this evening,” stated Oregon Republican Party Chairman Bill Currier. “Selma was an inspiring and dedicated community leader who led a life of distinction and service to others, especially when it came to her family. Our hearts break for Dr. Bud Pierce and his family. We offer them our deepest sympathies and fervent prayers at this very difficult time.” Dr. Selma Pierce was a retired dentist who served as the Republican nominee for Oregon State House District 20 in both 2018 and 2020. She was also the wife of cancer specialist and 2016 Republican Nominee for Governor Dr. Bud Pierce.

Her husband had announced earlier in the day his intention to mount a second campaign to seek the Republican nomination for governor in 2022. In a statement on Facebook, he said:

Selma Pierce, the glue of the Pierce family, an angel of a person, the only woman that I have ever loved, died this evening in a sudden and tragic accident. We cannot believe that she has left us, but we are comforted in the knowledge that she is with God, and we will see her again.

Please say prayers for Dr Bud Pierce. I spoke w him on the air a few hours ago about his run for OR Gov. Then this: “Selma Pierce, the glue of the Pierce family, an angel of a person, the only woman that I have ever loved, died this evening in a sudden and tragic accident” R.I.P pic.twitter.com/yNCyydMC6e — Lars Larson (@LarsLarsonShow) December 2, 2020

According to media reports, Selma Pierce was walking her dog when she was struck and killed. Police investigators believe she was in the roadway when she was hit.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown tweeted her condolences to the Pierce family:

Dan and I extend our sincere condolences to the Pierce family on their tremendous and sudden loss of Selma — they are in our thoughts during this difficult time. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) December 2, 2020

The Oregon House Republicans also released a statement, noting Pierce’s longtime dedication to volunteerism in the Salem community.

Today, House Republican Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby) issued the following statement upon learning of the passing of community leader, philanthropist and public servant Selma Pierce earlier today. pic.twitter.com/KiwsJN5Ddb — OR House Republicans (@OregonHouseGOP) December 2, 2020

Selma Pierce also served as a legislative aide to the late state Senator Jackie Winters, and ran unsuccessfully for the Oregon House of Representatives in 2018 and 2020. She was 66.

