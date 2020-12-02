https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/wisconsin-supreme-court-declines-hear-trump-campaigns-challenge-election?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Thursday declined to hear President Trump’s lawsuit attempting to overturn election results that showed Democratic challenger Joe Biden the winner in the battleground state.

The state’s highest court said the case must first makes its way through lower courts, according to the Associated Press.

Trump’s lawyers had asked the court to disqualify over 221,000 ballots in the state’s two biggest Democratic counties. The legal team alleging irregularities in absentee balloting, the wire service also reported.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

