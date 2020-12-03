https://www.theblaze.com/news/florida-attorney-registers-in-georgia

Georgia officials are investigating a Republican attorney in Florida after he allegedly attempted to register to vote in Georgia ahead of the Senate runoffs and instructed other voters how to do the same.

According to WSB-TV, attorney Bill Price was caught in a since-deleted Facebook Live video telling Republican Party members in Bay County, Florida, about his plans.

What did he say?

In the Nov. 7 video, which was recorded by an investigative reporter before it was deleted, Price suggested that the current legal challenges to the presidential election would ultimately fail.

“I’d love to tell you that there are legal avenues for success in the courts, but as a realist and as a lawyer myself, I know that that’s just not going to happen,” he said.

So instead, Price encouraged his audience to focus on securing the Republican majority in the Senate by any means necessary. On Jan. 5, Republican Sen. David Perdue will face off against Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff while fellow Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler will take on Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock.

“We absolutely have to hold the Senate and we have to start fighting back, and we have to do whatever it takes,” he said. “And if that means changing your address for the next two months, so be it. I’m doing that. I’m moving to Georgia and I’m gonna fight and I want you all to fight with me.”







Price informed the group that he would be temporarily moving to his brother’s house in Hiram, Georgia, in order to vote in the upcoming Senate runoff elections and invited them and “2 million” others to join him, repeating his brother’s address several times.

“We can truly register at that address?” one woman asked in the video, to which Price replied, “Sure,” so long as they demonstrate proof they plan to move to the address, such as having mail sent there.

“If they need a driver’s license, I’m going to get a driver’s license,” he added. “If they need mail, I’m going to have mail there.”

“And can it be anywhere in the state of Georgia you can register?” another person asked.

“Yep,” Price responded, noting the upcoming election would be a statewide election and that he would be voting for Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Price warned that if others didn’t want to join him, that’s fine, but they “might as well move to Venezuela now.”

“Get used to that lifestyle, cause that’s what’s coming,” he added.

What else?

When WSB-TV investigative reporter Nicole Carr reached out to Price about his comments in the video, he reportedly claimed it was all a joke.

“Thanks for reaching out. I did not change my voter registration and I don’t have 2 million roommates,” Price responded in an email. “But if my humorous comments bring attention to the massive and widespread voter fraud in Georgia, I would submit to you that it’s a good thing.”

But according to WSB-TV, the day after he spoke to the group, Price did in fact register to vote using his brother’s address and signed an affidavit swearing that he was a Georgia resident and eligible to vote.

The news outlet reportedly confirmed with the state that an investigation into the matter is currently underway and felony charges are on the table.

Fox News reported that moving to Georgia temporarily only to vote is a crime in the state, according to Georgia’s office of Secretary of State.

“Registering without the intention of permanent residency is a felony,” the office said in a statement to Fox News from spokesman Walter Jones. “Only permanent residents are eligible to vote in Georgia.”

