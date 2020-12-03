https://www.theepochtimes.com/1-million-absentee-ballots-requested-in-georgia-runoffs_3603697.html

Nearly one million mail-in ballots have been requested for the two Senate runoffs in Georgia.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said counties have already received over 11,000 back.

The number of requests have increased by tens of thousands in just a few days.

Raffensperger and one of his top officials, Gabriel Sterling, have downplayed or dismissed allegations of election fraud. On Wednesday, Sterling clarified that even if someone voted in the Nov. 3 election in another state, they’re able to vote in the runoffs, as long as they’re a registered voter in Georgia at the time they vote.

Raffensperger’s office is investigating three groups that allegedly tried to register ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters for the runoffs.

A “Vote Forward” spokesperson told the Epoch Times that they use voter information from a third-party vendor. And that if letter recipients no longer live at the address, then they won’t be able to register, and the letter will have no effect.

Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are battling filmmaker Jon Ossoff and pastor Raphael Warnock.

The two races will determine who controls the Senate.

Vice President Mike Pence is going to Georgia on Friday and President Trump is traveling there for a rally on Saturday.

Joe Biden’s aides have said he plans to go there at some point as well.

