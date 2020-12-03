https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/ai-just-solved-50-year-old-mystery-dramatically-change-fight-cancer/

(ZEROHEDGE) – On the day our technological AI overlords decide to finally end the human race, we will be able to tout the feather in our cap that at one point they helped us solve some of the world’s toughest mysteries.

Such was the case with a science problem that the medical and scientific community has been struggling with for more than five decades. The problem of “mapping the three-dimensional shapes of the proteins that are responsible for diseases from cancer to Covid-19” appears to now have a solution – thanks to AI.

Google’s Deepmind now says it has created a program called AlphaFold that can solve the mapping problems in “a matter of days,” according to a new report from The Independent. If it works as claimed, the solution will have arrived “decades” before it was expected, the piece notes.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

