Good news: Journalists have finally discovered a legit case of alleged voter fraud in Georgia.

The bad news? It’s a Republican lawyer in Florida that’s behind it:

A Republican attorney in Florida recorded telling other Florida Republicans to register to vote in Georgia for the Senate runoffs is now under investigation for illegally registering to vote in Georgia. https://t.co/kzsFFG8vg5 — Michael Li 李之樸 (@mcpli) December 3, 2020

Pro-tip: Do not film your crime and livestream it.

“. . .have to do whatever it takes. And if that means changing your address for the next two months? So be it. I’m doing that. I’m moving to Georgia”:

“If that means changing your address for the next two months,so be it.I’m doing that. I’m moving to Georgia.”Our 6 investigation reveals deleted video-a FL attorney telling GOP members how to move to GA,vote in runoffs. It’s illegal.There’s more,& an investigation @wsbtv #gapol pic.twitter.com/or2PgWQrT1 — Nicole Carr (@NicoleCarrWSB) December 2, 2020

The Florida attorney, Bill Price, said he wasn’t serious about what he said in the video. But then Channel 2 in Atlanta reportedly discovered that he had indeed registered to vote in Georgia:

4/ amazing. Here’s where she catches him 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/og212bsPTj — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 3, 2020

Price is also trying to claim that he registered in Georgia just to show how easy it is to commit voter fraud:

7/ Oh Dear, there’s more! After the “I was joking” thing didn’t work out Price changed to “I made a fraudulent registration to prove that fraud is seriously easy” pic.twitter.com/VY89N2zCj9 — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) December 3, 2020

Read the whole thing here:

