Good news: Journalists have finally discovered a legit case of alleged voter fraud in Georgia.

The bad news? It’s a Republican lawyer in Florida that’s behind it:

Pro-tip: Do not film your crime and livestream it.

“. . .have to do whatever it takes. And if that means changing your address for the next two months? So be it. I’m doing that. I’m moving to Georgia”:

The Florida attorney, Bill Price, said he wasn’t serious about what he said in the video. But then Channel 2 in Atlanta reportedly discovered that he had indeed registered to vote in Georgia:

Price is also trying to claim that he registered in Georgia just to show how easy it is to commit voter fraud:

