***The suspect in the active shooter on Kings Way is in custody. No officers were shot. No officers fired their weapon. The suspect is not injured.***

Nye County, Nevada — Officials were responding to an active shooter incident in Pahrump, Nevada Thursday afternoon.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Officer sent out the following alert: “Deputies are on scene in the 3200 block of Kings Way. Deputies are taking rounds over head. This is an active shooter situation and all residents are advised to avoid the area and stay in your houses.”

Further details were not available. It was unclear if anyone was wounded.

Deputies taking rounds https://t.co/g3mVLd7dDj — Nye County Sheriff (@NyeSheriff) December 4, 2020

This is a developing story. This article will be updated when more information become available.

