In a letter to President Donald Trump Thursday afternoon, White House Communications Director Alyssa Farah resigned from her position. Her last day is Friday.

“After three and a half incredible years, I will be leaving the White House to pursue new opportunities. It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve in the Trump Administration over the last three and a half years, first as Press Secretary to Vice President Pence, then as Press Secretary for the Department of Defense, and most recently as White House Communications Director. I am deeply proud of the incredible things we were able to accomplish to make our country stronger, safer, and more secure,” Farah wrote. “I’m forever grateful to have had the opportunity to serve my country.”

“Under this Administration, the ISIS caliphate was destroyed, American hostages were returned home, NATO is stronger than ever, we’ve brokered historic Middle East peace deals, and I was on the ground in Kabul for the announcement of a historic peace deal between the Afghan Government and the Taliban aimed at ending America’s longest war,” she continued. “We delivered historic tax cuts, putting money back into the pockets of hard working Americans. We rebuilt the judiciary with Constitution abiding independent jurists and we worked to create the most inclusive economy in American history — that gives every citizen a real chance to achieve the American dream. Finally, I’m honored to have worked with the entire team on Operation Warp speed who helped usher in a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine in record time that will save countless thousands of lives.”

