(ZEROHEDGE) – Americans panic bought guns during the Thanksgiving Day weekend, gun-related background checks on Black Friday posted the fourth-highest total on record, according to FBI data.

The National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) showed while 186,645 checks were completed the day after Thanksgiving, recording the fourth-highest total on record, it was down about 8% from 2019.

Black Friday is usually one of the busiest days of the year for gun stores, but the rush to buy weapons and ammo was sparked earlier this year following the coronavirus pandemic, civil unrest, and the prospects of a Biden presidency – translating into more than 32 million background checks so far this year.

