You gotta love that AOC.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the first-term Democratic socialist lawmaker from New York, has jumped into the clothing business.

At her online store at shop.ocasiocortez.com, the former bartender is selling sweatshirts that say, “TAX THE RICH.” You can also but a “New Green Deal” coffee mug for $27.

Then there’s the “Drink Water & Don’t Be Racist” T-shirt for $27. And the “cancel student debt” shirt for the same price. And the “ABOLISH ICE” dad hat for $28.

But the “SOCIAL ECONOMIC RACIAL JUSTICE” sweatshirt will set you back $65.

Reaction on social media was swift — and hilarious.

“AOC is selling $65 dollar sweatshirts that say ‘tax the rich’ that only rich ppl can afford. Should just say ‘Tax Me,’” Matt’s Idea Shop wrote on Twitter, noting that the price had apparently been reduced from the original $65. The poster added: “When you’re aiming for socialism but you hit capitalism.”

“I want one for free, as repayment in part for the student loans I paid off myself,” wrote another Twitterer.

“I assume you’re giving all the profits to the government,” wrote another.

But no, AOC keeps all the money. “Purchases are campaign contributions,” the site says. “Thus, in order to make a ‘purchase’ you must consent to the contribution rules below.”

“I am a U.S. citizen or lawfully admitted permanent resident (i.e., green card holder).” That’s right, the champion of illegal aliens and abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency won’t sell to illegals or those pesky foreigners.

And the first question in the FAQ section addresses returns: “We do not accept returns or exchanges.” Ah, way to stand behind your merchandise.

There were plenty more who ripped the money grubbing. “Capitalism is great. You can claim you are against it all the time and then make money off of it to your adoring fans,” wrote a poster.

One Twitterer posted a great irony.

“AOC’s polyester, nylon, & poly-blend merchandise is made from Petro-Chemical products. Thanks for supporting the petroleum industry and voting for Marxist-Democrat politicians who will end your Trump tax cuts while they live in luxury & sell you things!”

In a nutshell, here’s what the grandiose Green New Deal calls for: The abolition of “every combustion-engine vehicle,” no more airplanes (you’ll have to take a train to Europe), retrofitting of every building in America to make them all compliant with new energy conservation laws, and, of course, the destruction (finally) of all those “farting cows.”

According to a Green New Deal draft plan, the program also plans to “mitigate deeply entrenched racial, regional and gender-based inequalities in income and wealth (including, without limitation, ensuring that federal and other investment will be equitably distributed to historically impoverished, low income, deindustrialized or other marginalized communities in such a way that builds wealth and ownership at the community level).” In a word: socialism.

The cost, estimated by the center-right American Action Forum in 2019, put the cost between $51 to $93 trillion over 10 years, with a potential cost of $600,000 per household.

But the post of the day goes to this Twitterer:

Preorders are now open for this to! 👇 pic.twitter.com/S1zqV8JNNs — REAL OPED (@RealOPED48) December 3, 2020

