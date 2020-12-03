https://babylonbee.com/news/aoc-selling-tax-the-rich-caviar-for-just-10000-a-can/

WASHINGTON, D.C.—In an Instagram live video recorded in her posh D.C. apartment, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez announced today she is now selling Tax the Rich Caviar for just $10,000 a can.

“Show everyone how bad the rich people are with this delicious caviar,” the website reads. “All our Tax the Rich caviar is responsibly sourced, with all proceeds going to help Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tax the rich.”

“It’s, like, delicious caviar,” Ocasio-Cortez said in her video. “Every bite like… mmm, so good… every bite takes me back to growing up in a hard-knock neighborhood in New York. You guys gotta get in on this, fam, so we can show the rich people we mean business.”

Other products on the site include the following:

Tax the Rich monocles

Tax the Rich top hats

Tax the Rich luxury cars

Tax the Rich gold necklaces with giant dollar-sign pendants

Tax the Rich rare diamonds mined from the tomb of an ancient king

Many people are criticizing the products as tone-deaf and out of touch, but Ocasio-Cortez says she is making a list of these people for some future purpose.

