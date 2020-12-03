https://nypost.com/2020/12/03/aoc-selling-60-tax-the-rich-sweatshirt-pricey-merch-on-site/

Capitalism isn’t so bad after all!

Firebrand Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has come up with a new campaign money-maker: Sell the rich expensive sweatshirts — about taxing the rich.

The Democratic socialist lawmaker’s website is now selling a bunch of pricey apparel with trendy slogans like “Abolish ICE,” “Drink water & don’t be racist” and “Tax the rich.”

The line of merchandise caught the eye of pundits on Twitter who pointed out the hypocrisy of an anti-capitalism legislator coming up with their own clothing line.

“AOC is selling $65 dollar sweatshirts that say ‘tax the rich’ that only rich ppl can afford. Should just say ‘Tax Me,’” wrote user @MattsIdeaShop on Wednesday with a photo of the “Tax the rich” top.

“When you’re aiming for socialism but you hit capitalism,” they added.

Another pundit noted that the 31-year-old progressive icon and “Squad” leader was also a member of the wealthy class given her six-figure congressional income.

“Only the rich can afford this idiotic sweatshirt,” added Daily Wire editor Ben Shapiro.

Among the swag up for grabs is a Green New Deal organic baby onesie for $25, a $28 “abolish ICE” cap and a Green New Deal dog collar for $17.

The proceeds from the apparel don’t go to a charity, but Ocasio-Cortez’s political machine, with a disclaimer on the website warning “Purchases are campaign contributions.”

It appears the price of the USA-made sweatshirt has since been reduced and is now $58.

It’s a very premature fundraising exercise given the Bronx-born lawmaker only just staved-off a challenge where her campaign hauled in a hefty $17.3 million in donations, according to the New York Times.

But in a tweet, the congresswoman defended her fashion line and said the money would fund grassroots organizing.

“Republicans are freaking out bc [sic] we don’t use slave-wage labor for merch that funds grassroots organizing,” she wrote.

“But what’s the difference between Trump’s merch and ours? Ours is made in the US,” she added.

Over on the president’s official merchandise store, an official Trump-Pence dog collar is priced at $15 while his signature red “Make America Great Again” cap, which is made in the USA, costs $30.

A spokesman for AOC did not immediately respond to request for comment.

