Arizona Republican Party Chairwoman Kelli Ward said Wednesday that 2% of the duplicate ballot sample her team was allowed to examine were changed to hurt President Donald Trump. One of the ballots, Ward said, was changed from a vote for Trump to Democrat Joe Biden; another was inexplicably “taken away” from Trump.

Judge Randall Warner recently ruled that signatures from 100 ballot envelops and 100 duplicated or reconstructed ballots could be inspected for the sake of transparency, 12 News NBC reported Monday.

“I’m inclined to err on the side of transparency and air these things out,” the judge said.

Ward, in a video posted by the AZ Republican Party, announced the “explosive news” from the lawsuit on Tuesday.

“We got to examine some duplicate ballots,” she said. “And to remind you what a duplicate ballot is: It’s when there’s a damaged ballot, or, for some reason, the machine cannot read that ballot. So, then, election workers ‘recreate’ that ballot, they ‘duplicate’ it for the voter. And it’s either fed back into the machine, or created electronically.”

“We got to examine 100 duplicate ballots,” Ward continued, noting that “it’s a very, very small sample.”

“Guess what,” the GOP chair said, “we found two ballots that were changed: One was changed from Trump to Biden; one was just taken away from Trump, for no reason that we can find an explanation for.”

“This is good news, because those media propagandists who say there’s no evidence of fraud can now shut up,” Ward asserted. “The bad news is, this looks like this election has attempted to be stolen from President Trump.”

Twitter added a “warning” to the Arizona Republican Party’s tweet: “This claim about election fraud is disputed.” When you click on the warning, Twitter provides general language about “widespread voter fraud,” seemingly addressing Ward’s suggestion that this election “was attempted to be stolen,” not a refutation of her comments pertaining to the ballot sample.

Here’s some of Twitter’s language:

Experts and officials said there has been no evidence of widespread voter fraud in the 2020 US elections. The election process was secure and voter fraud of any type is incredibly rare, according to The Associated Press and Reuters. Officials and experts warned ahead of Election Day that most interference in US elections, whether from foreign or domestic players, comes in the form of misinformation campaigns, many of which are intended to create distrust in the US’s electoral process. Under their “What you need to know” section, the platform added:

– Voter fraud of any type is incredibly rare in the US, according to The Associated Press and Reuters – Election officials at the Department of Homeland Security said that “the November 3rd election was the most secure in American history” – US officials confirm that foreign governments are trying to influence the US election, but that foreign governments’ interference is mostly relegated to launching misinformation campaigns

According to KTAR News, “All lawsuits pertaining to election fraud in the state have been thrown out so far, but there is still pending litigation.”

WATCH:

In today’s update, Chairwoman @kelliwardaz announces the findings from our investigation of 100 duplicate ballots, in which TWO votes were discovered to have been altered and removed from President @realDonaldTrump‘s total. pic.twitter.com/6Dg9zd2XGd — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 2, 2020

