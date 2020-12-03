https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/03/austin-mayor-apologizes-for-confusion-after-getting-busted-telling-everybody-to-stay-home-while-he-was-in-mexico/

Steve Adler, the mayor of Austin, Texas, recently got busted by local media for advising residents in the city to stay at home. Oh, and he was in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico at the time:

EXCLUSIVE: Austin Mayor Steve Adler told the public to “stay home if you can…this is not the time to relax” in a Nov. 9 Facebook video. He did not disclose that he was at a timeshare in Cabo San Lucas after flying on a private jet with eight family members and guests. pic.twitter.com/w1uZahGfpM — Tony Plohetski (@tplohetski) December 2, 2020

Mayor Adler is now apologizing for causing “confusion”:

Mayor Steve Adler of Austin now says that he regrets traveling to Mexico in early November as he was urging people to be cautious about the spread of Covid-19. https://t.co/fKpXiwuxlC — KVIA ABC-7 News (@abc7breaking) December 3, 2020

He regrets it… now:

“I recognize that the fact that I took that trip, and at the same time, was continuing to urge people to be cautious is confusing.” Mayor Steve Adler of Austin, Texas, apologized after he told residents to stay at home as he vacationed in Mexico. https://t.co/fVRQBdn2pJ — CNN (@CNN) December 3, 2020

Who’s “confused”? It’s hypocrisy writ large — nothing to be “confused” about there at all!

He does not regret going, he regrets getting caught. But he said he was sorry so everything is better. — President Elect TexKan (@tex_kan) December 3, 2020

Austin Mayor, Steve Adler, records a message from Cabo about staying home. Then gets caught and apologizes. So disingenuous and fake..stupid and arrogant. — Craig (@CABar5150) December 3, 2020

If by confusing you mean hypocritical & credibility-weakening … then yes, it was confusing. https://t.co/nlxyurJJvC — It’s a COVID Free Knight (@fdknight) December 3, 2020

Classic “Do as I say, not as I do”, like the so many other examples of Dem “Leadership”. https://t.co/aJMUrmQ53o — Mike Winpenny (@corgratech) December 3, 2020

“All animals are equal, but some are more equal than others.” – George Orwell (he called it) — NYConservatarian (@NYConservtarian) December 3, 2020

He should make a reservation at the French Laundry in CA, while he’s at it. — Amy Bates (@BamyAtes) December 3, 2020

Maybe he could have a bite to eat and talk it over with Gavin Newsom and London Breed.

