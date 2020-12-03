https://www.zerohedge.com/political/biden-says-fauci-stay-will-ask-americans-wear-masks-first-100-days-admin

If you liked your ‘Tony Fauci’ before, you can keep your ‘Tony Fauci’…

During an interview with CNN this afternoon, Joe Biden told Jake Tapper that he has asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to be a chief medical adviser and part of his Covid-19 response team when his administration begins next year.

Biden said the conversation happened on Thursday afternoon.

“I asked him to stay on in the exact same role he has had for the past several presidents. And I asked him to be chief medical adviser for me.”

Fauci has apparently agreed and told CBS:

“Having served six administrations, I’ve been through five transitions, and I know that transitions are really important if you want to get a smooth handing over of the responsibility,” Fauci said. “I would have liked to have seen us getting involved with the team as early as we possibly can because we want the smooth transition to occur,” Fauci said. “Everyone believes that a smooth transition is certainly better than no transition.”

Having cleared up who will be running the ‘science’ show, Biden went on to his next plan to “crush the virus, but not the economy.”

In a CNN exclusive, Biden says he will take the COVID vaccine as a model to the nation, and that he spoke to Dr. Fauci today: “I asked him to stay on in the exact same role he has had for the past several presidents. And I asked him to be chief medical adviser for me.” pic.twitter.com/Ug1l5yzihN — The Recount (@therecount) December 3, 2020

Biden described his coronavirus plans as a balance between ensuring that Americans believe the vaccine is safe and instituting a number of plans that will curb the spread of the virus without shutting down the economy.

Specifically:

“On the first day I’m inaugurated to say I’m going to ask the public for 100 days to mask.”

So, no mandate there then… just a good old-fashioned “ask” from the Commander-in-Chief.

Biden went on:

“Just 100 days to mask, not forever. 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction.” Biden said.

Apparently Biden is suddenly an expert on epidemiology and has chosen to ignore the “science” (over-ruling the science from a recent Danish study on mask’s uselessness).

A massive Danish study on mask usage found no statistically significant difference in coronavirus infection rates between mask-wearers and non-mask-wearers. In fact, according to the data, mask usage may actually increase the likelihood of infection. https://t.co/ijUy8hfNTY pic.twitter.com/gYDtA8ac0p — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 18, 2020

We have one simple question – forgive us for not listening to the science – what happens if in 100 days, there is no improvement?

Remember, it’s patriotic!!