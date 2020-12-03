https://www.lifezette.com/2020/12/biden-the-grinch-cancels-christmas-you-cannot-be-traveling-during-these-holidays/
About The Author
Related Posts
Jew-Hating Muslim Democrat Ilhan Omar Falsely Accuses Israel of ‘Ethnic Cleansing’
November 10, 2020
Mark Levin Savages Fascist Fear Fuhrer Fauci as a ‘Political Hack’ Trying to ‘Sabotage’ President Trump’s Reelection
October 29, 2020
Amy Coney Barrett: As Good as Confirmed
October 17, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy