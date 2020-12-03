https://thefederalist.com/2020/12/03/ben-domenech-hillary-clinton-and-bill-kristol-heart-neera-tanden-and-that-says-a-lot/

Federalist Publisher Ben Domenech sparred with Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall Tuesday over former Vice President Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget in the White House, Neera Tanden.

While Marshall touted Tanden’s endorsement by fake conservative Bill Kristol, editor-in-chief of The Bulwark, as a qualification, Domenech pushed back, calling the pick a distraction from the rest of the incoming administration making social justice the primary mission of the Biden-Harris White House.

“There are some conservatives like Bill Kristol that think this is a good choice,” Marshall said.

“Leslie,” Domenech said, “Your case for Neera Tanden is that she’s been endorsed by Hillary Clinton and Bill Kristol?”

Marshall tried to interrupt, accusing Domenech of taking her comments out of context. Domenech continued.

“Tanden is one of the most vindictive, trollish, unserious people who has ever been nominated for this type of roll. She has no business being pushed forward,” Domenech said. “That’s why she should be viewed as a lightning rod, just designed to get everybody’s attention away from the other, equally radical picks that [Biden] is putting in other places.”

Tanden, the president of the liberal D.C. think tank Center for American Progress, was nominated for the senior White House post this week and caught deleting more than 1,000 tweets in the run up to the announcement. She frequently criticized Republican senators and all who dared disagree with her on the platform.

It appears that Neera Tanden has deleted about 1100 tweets between November 16 and tonight. The screenshot on the left is from Nov. 16 on Wayback. It was reported earlier today that Biden will name her as the director of OMBhttps://t.co/8WPKVcpKzO pic.twitter.com/WADGBDoDOe — Cameron Cawthorne (@Cam_Cawthorne) November 30, 2020

Some posts have extended to condemnation of Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, a key senator whose vote Tanden will likely need to get past the finish line of her uphill confirmation battle pending a Republican majority in the upper chamber.

.@neeratanden appears to have deleted her tweets about Susan Collins, whose vote she’ll likely need for confirmation.

h/t @varadmehta pic.twitter.com/atwonFCaMb — KC Johnson (@kcjohnson9) November 30, 2020

