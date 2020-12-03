https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/528677-biden-asked-fauci-to-serve-as-chief-medical-adviser

President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenLawsuit alleges 200K Georgia voters were wrongly purged from registration list GOP lawmaker blasts incoming freshman over allegations of presidential voter fraud Haaland has competition to be first Native American to lead Interior MORE on Thursday asked Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciPompeo to host indoor holiday parties at State Department despite warning to employees to hold some missions virtually Obama says he may take coronavirus vaccine on TV to build trust in it McEnany hits Democratic leaders for not following their own COVID-19 restrictions MORE, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, to serve as his chief medical adviser.

Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperThe Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Capital One — Pressure builds as UK approves COVID-19 vaccine Biden, Harris to sit with CNN’s Tapper in first post-election joint interview Jake Tapper jokes he’s retained Giuliani to look into fraud in ‘Sexiest Man’ election MORE in an interview that he asked Fauci to serve in the position in addition to staying on in his longtime role as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

“I asked him to stay on the exact same role he’s had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well, and be part of the COVID team,” Biden told the network in his first joint interview with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisMiddle East: Quick start for Biden diplomacy Hillicon Valley: GOP chairman says defense bill leaves out Section 230 repeal | Senate panel advances FCC nominee | Krebs says threats to election officials ‘undermining democracy’ Top intelligence official says China targeting foreign influence at incoming Biden administration MORE since the election.

Fauci is one of the most prominent members of President Trump Donald John TrumpFederal watchdog accuses VOA parent company of wrongdoing under Trump appointee Lawsuit alleges 200K Georgia voters were wrongly purged from registration list Ivanka Trump gives deposition in lawsuit alleging misuse of inauguration funds MORE‘s coronavirus task force and polls show he is among the most trusted public officials when it comes to the coronavirus. But his media appearances, during which he urged Americans to stay home, wear masks and take other precautions, often put him at odds with Trump.

Fauci was also a critic of Scott Atlas, who advised Trump on the pandemic before he resigned Wednesday. Atlas pushed back on many coronavirus restrictions, arguing that young and healthy people should be allowed to resume their lives as normal because they are less likely to become seriously ill if they contract the virus.

The news comes as coronavirus cases across the country spike during the holiday season. Fauci and other public health experts are urging Americans to avoid travel and large gatherings as much as possible, in addition to practicing social distancing and wearing a mask.

Biden also said during the interview that he plans on asking the American public to wear a mask in an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just 100 days to mask, not forever. 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction,” the president-elect said.

