https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/biden-asks-fauci-be-his-chief-medical-adviser?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Democrat Joe Biden says he’ll ask Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease scientist, to be his chief medical adviser if Biden is certified as president.

Biden made the announcement Thursday night on CNN. Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has served in such a role for several administrations including President Trump’s.

Fauci is a member of Trump’s White House coronavirus task force but has occasionally disagreed with the president over policy related to the pandemic. Fauci is widely respected, but critics argue that he has occasionally given questionable guidance – often pointing to a statement he made early in the pandemic about not having to wear a mask.

“I asked him to stay on the exact same role he’s had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well, and be part of the Covid team,” Biden told CNN.

