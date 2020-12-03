https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/fauci/2020/12/03/id/999956

Reuters reports that Joe Biden has asked Dr. Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s top infectious-disease specialist, to continue on in the new administration in his current role.

Biden has also asked him to be his chief medical adviser on the incoming administration’s COVID-19 team.

Biden is poised to take office on Jan. 20.

Fauci’s is a key position at a time when the coronavirus pandemic is spiking. On Wednesday, the U.S. saw new records for infections with some 100,000 hospitalizations and roughly 3,000 daily deaths.

In an interview with CNN Thursday in which he discussed his offer to Fauci, Biden also said he will get the COVID vaccine when Fauci says it is safe and will take it publicly.

