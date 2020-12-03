http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Q1FozA2MAJk/

During a portion of an interview with CNN released on Thursday, Joe Biden said that he will order that people wear masks in federal buildings and interstate transportation, and that he will ask the public to wear masks for the first 100 days he is in office.

Biden said, “[W]here the federal government has authority, I’m going to issue a standing order that in federal buildings, you have to be masked. In transportation — interstate transportation, you must be masked, in airplanes and buses, etc. And so, it’s a matter of — and I think my inclination, Jake, is in the first day I’m inaugurated to say I’m going to ask the public, for 100 days, to mask, just 100 days, to mask. Not forever. 100 days. And I think we’ll see a significant reduction if we occur that — if that occurs with vaccinations and masking, to drive down the numbers considerably.”

