President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenLawsuit alleges 200K Georgia voters were wrongly purged from registration list GOP lawmaker blasts incoming freshman over allegations of presidential voter fraud Haaland has competition to be first Native American to lead Interior MORE said on Thursday that it is not important to him personally if President TrumpDonald John TrumpFederal watchdog accuses VOA parent company of wrongdoing under Trump appointee Lawsuit alleges 200K Georgia voters were wrongly purged from registration list Ivanka Trump gives deposition in lawsuit alleging misuse of inauguration funds MORE attends his inauguration next month, but added that it would be important for the country to bear witness to a peaceful transfer of power.
“Important in only one sense,” Biden told CNN’s Jake TapperJacob (Jake) Paul TapperThe Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by Capital One — Pressure builds as UK approves COVID-19 vaccine Biden, Harris to sit with CNN’s Tapper in first post-election joint interview Jake Tapper jokes he’s retained Giuliani to look into fraud in ‘Sexiest Man’ election MORE when asked if he thought it was important for Trump to attend his inauguration. “Not in a personal sense, important in a sense that we are able to demonstrate at the end of this chaos that he’s created that there is a peaceful transfer of power with the competing parties standing there, shaking hands, and moving on.”
“It is totally his decision and it’s of no personal consequence to me,” he added, “but I do think it is for the country.”
Trump has not yet said whether he will attend Biden’s inauguration. The president still has not formally conceded the election to Biden and continues to claim, without evidence, that the election was fraught with widespread voter fraud.
“If Biden winds up winning, yeah, I think so,” Graham said. “I just think it’s good for the country. It’d be good for him.”