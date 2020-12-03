https://newsbusters.org/blogs/culture/elise-ehrhard/2020/12/02/black-lives-matter-black-ish-character-donates-planned

ABC’s sitcom Black-ish routinely promotes left-wing propaganda on its episodes, but who would have imagined they would use their Christmas episode to trumpet the abortion industry?

This week’s episode, ‘Compton Around the Christmas Tree,’ on December 2, featured wife Rainbow “Bow” Johnson (Tracee Ellis Ross) bragging about how she lies every year to her mother-in-law, Ruby (Jenifer Lewis). She secretly gives a gift donation to Planned Parenthood instead of Ruby’s church.

Rainbow: Yeah, I don’t know what I’m gonna get everybody this season, Mom. Oh! [ Scoffs ] No, Ruby is easy. Are you kidding me? I tell her I donated to her church, and then I give to Planned Parenthood instead. I do the same thing every year. [ Chuckles ] I know. Oh, I gotta go. I’ll talk to you later. I love you mom. Bye.

The “joke” in that moment is offensive on so many levels. She literally laughs about lying and putting money meant for a church towards an organization that sells baby parts for profit.

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross has been a big promoter of Planned Parenthood in the past. In 2017, she told an interviewer that she wanted to donate her Golden Globes jewelry to the abortion giant. She has said the biggest abortion business in the country is doing “needed, important and wonderful work.”

Why would a show that is supposed to promote an empowering image of black Americans promote an organization that kills thousands of black babies every year? Are the writers of Black-ish not aware that Planned Parenthood was founded in part to “eliminate the Negro population?” Its founder Margaret Sanger considered black Americans, as well as other minority populations, to be “human weeds.”

Yet Black-ish happily touted abortion, which has been disastrous for the black community, while making fun of church-giving at Christmastime. Apparently, for some wealthy black Hollywood writers and celebrities, not all black lives matter.

