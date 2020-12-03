https://noqreport.com/2020/12/03/bombshell-video-evidence-of-clear-voter-fraud-presented-in-georgia-for-the-first-time/

The Georgia election was stolen for Joe Biden. That is the only viable conclusion one can come to after seeing what was presented for the first time during the Georgia legislature hearings Thursday morning. In it, we see voter fraud happening before our eyes.

Attorney Jackie Pick presented video evidence that Georgia election officials in that State Farm Arena tabulation center instructed press and ballot observers to leave around 10:20 pm on election night because counting was going to stop until the morning. We can see the observers leave while four people stayed behind doing nothing. Once the observers were gone, the four ballot counters sprung into action, pulling boxes of ballots from under their tables to continue counting.

Video footage from Georgia shows that poll workers were told to stop counting and leave, while 4 people stayed behind to continue counting ballots in private pic.twitter.com/bEYdFMAvsa — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 3, 2020

In another part of the video, we see suitcases full of ballots brought in to be counted with no witnesses present. According to Pick, the counting machines can tabulate around 3,000 votes per hour. With four people working and over two hours to count “votes” without observers or press present, they could have added at least 24,000 fraudulent votes to the total. Currently, the margin of victory in Georgia is around 12,500.

WATCH: Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER supervisors told poll workers to leave room and 4 people stayed behind to keep counting votes pic.twitter.com/AcbTI1pxn4 — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) December 3, 2020

“What are these ballots doing there separate from all the other ballots and why are they only counting them whenever the place is cleared out with no witnesses?” Pick asked.

This is, at the very least, unambiguous proof of shenanigans happening in the late hours of election night into the early hours the next day. President Trump’s legal team has alleged this is the window in which the election was stolen in swing states such as Georgia. We now have video evidence corroborating the Trump campaign’s claims.

Georgia legislators must call on Governor Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to decertify the vote and launch a complete investigation based on this evidence alone. There are hundreds of affidavits and plenty of other evidence to pursue as well, but this video is the “smoking gun” that proves beyond a reasonable doubt that voter fraud took place, just as the Trump campaign has alleged from the beginning.

Crimes have been committed. One does not have to prove that fraudulent votes were cast for Joe Biden, though they almost certainly were. This video demonstrates election officials acting outside of the laws of the state as well as election statutes of the county. If the Governor and Secretary of State are unwilling to act, it’s incumbent based on Article 2, Section 1.2 of the U.S. Constitution for state legislators to select electors that better reflect the most likely legitimate outcome of the election, which is that President Trump defeated former Vice President Joe Biden.

Democrats looking beyond the evidence are like Star Wars stormtroopers looking for droids. Media and Big Tech wave their hands and say, “This is not the evidence you seek.” But this bombshell cannot be ignored. It must not.

