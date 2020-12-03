https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/03/boom-gop-congresswoman-elect-lauren-boebert-has-the-perfect-idea-for-getting-dems-to-support-conceal-carry-theyll-hate-it/

You know, Colorado Congresswoman-elect Lauren Boebert could be onto something here. As we all know, Democrats LOOOOOOVE their masks.

Democrats should think of concealed carry as masks for our guns. Maybe then they’d support it! — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 3, 2020

If we use THIS rationale they’ll love concealed-carry. Ha!

We conceal to protect you, not us.

Heh.

“I’m not wearing this to protect me. I’m wearing it to protect you.” https://t.co/PXryUHb0cd — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) December 3, 2020

Perfect!

They just want power and control. — Jerry Doyle’s Ghost (@IrwinTerrell6) December 3, 2020

And they reacted exactly as we expected them to:

Nothing like dividing the nation every chance you get. Be a true leader and do what’s best for the state of Colorado and our country already! — David Nancy (@DrownBikeRun) December 3, 2020

Sure, it’s the Right that has been dividing the nation. Aces, dude.

If you voted for this one, you have my deepest sympathies — lavenderteawithlemon (@lavenderteawit1) December 3, 2020

Tired of just 2 parties not working together, get it together!!! Wtf — brian mcgrath (@GreatBmc) December 3, 2020

You ever notice it’s always the Left complaining that we all can’t work together? Even though they spend the rest of their time alienating the Right?

Fascinating.

We’re on the verge of one 9/11 per day thanks to Republican ineptitude. — Craig Abalos (@CraigAbalos) December 3, 2020

Huh?

Don’t compare things to the Holocaust and don’t compare them to 9/11.

Seriously.

Y’all voted for her. Happy? — 🇺🇸🟡Terrance T Kelly🟡🇺🇸 (@TerranceTKelly) December 3, 2020

Actually, yeah.

We are.

***

