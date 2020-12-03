https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-georgia-governor-brian-kemp-calls-for-signature-audit-of-election-results

Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp called for a signature audit of the state’s election results on Thursday night during an interview on Fox News, saying that some of what allegedly came out today during a Georgia Senate Government Oversight Committee hearing was “concerning.”

“You know, I’ve called early on for a signature audit, obviously the secretary of state, per the laws and the Constitution would have to order that; he has not done that,” Kemp said. “I think it should be done. I think, especially with what we saw today, it raises more questions. There needs to be transparency on that. I would again call for that, and I think in the next 24 hours hopefully we’ll see a lot more from the hearings that the legislature had today and we’ll be able to look and see what the next steps are.”

WATCH:

Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp calls for a signature audit of the state’s election results. pic.twitter.com/af2QEvmc8g — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 4, 2020

