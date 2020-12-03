https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-governor-brian-kemp-responds-to-bombshell-video/

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp calls for a signature audit from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger following surveillance video showing ballot-counting fraud at State Farm Arena in Fulton County. Kemp predicts we’ll see more in next 24 hours.

