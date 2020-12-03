https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/breaking-governor-brian-kemp-responds-to-bombshell-video/
Georgia Governor Brian Kemp calls for a signature audit from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger following surveillance video showing ballot-counting fraud at State Farm Arena in Fulton County. Kemp predicts we’ll see more in next 24 hours.
The best way to insure a @KLoeffler and @sendavidperdue VICTORY is to allow signature checks in the Presidential race, which will insure a Georgia Presidential win (very few votes are needed, many will be found). Spirits will soar and everyone will rush out and VOTE! @BrianKempGA
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2020
BREAKING: Georgia Gov. Kemp calls for ‘signature audit’ after new surveillance video uncovered today shows apparent tabulation cover-up.
“The Secretary of State, per the laws & constitution, would have to order that…”
“In the next 24 hours, hopefully we will see a lot more.” pic.twitter.com/hcO6EGjykz
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 4, 2020
Georgia Gov. Kemp calls for a signature audit from Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger following surveillance video alleged to show ballot-counting irregularities at State Farm Arena in Fulton County (Atlanta). Predicts we’ll see more in next 24 hours pic.twitter.com/vOHR8S8Ey2
— Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) December 4, 2020
Laura Ingraham lets Kemp know that the outgoing President is mad at him pic.twitter.com/b2WO2TXDh5
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) December 4, 2020