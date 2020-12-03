https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/breaking-governor-kemp-calls-secretary-state-raffensperger-call-signature-audit-state/

GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the election results in November, giving Joe Biden the state’s 16 electoral votes.

“Working as an engineer throughout my life, I live by that numbers don’t lie. As secretary of state, I believe that the numbers that we have presented today are correct,” Raffensperger said during a news conference. “The numbers reflect the verdict of the people, not a decision by the secretary of state’s office or our courts, or of either campaigns.”

Raffensperger then took no questions.

This was despite the clear evidence of massive fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

All kinds of fraud – All kinds of evidence!

Then earlier today video was released of Democrat operatives removing GOP observers on election night and then pulling out SUITCASES FULL OF BALLOTS to steal the Georgia election from Donald Trump!

Tonight crooked Governor Brian Kemp from Georgia told Laura Ingraham he is calling on his derelict Secretary of State to call for a “Signature audit” of the votes.

He was willing to allow the fraud to slide until today’s video.

Kemp is either caught up in this scandal or he is extremely weak.

GEORGIA.🚨 GA Gov. Kemp is calling on Sec. of State Raffensperger to call for a *SIGNATURE AUDIT* of votes. Kemp appeared on The Ingraham Angle in the wake of damning security cam footage that showed poll workers in Fulton County illegally processing ballots with no observers. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) December 4, 2020

Here’s the video.

